Former Romanian PM Ponta wants to unite leftist parties ahead of presidential elections

Victor Ponta, a former prime minister of Romania (2012-2015) and presidential candidate in 2014, wants to unite local center-left parties to support a single presidential candidate this autumn.

Ponta, who was a leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and last year left to form his own party - Pro Romania, would see PSD, Pro Romania and the Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE) of Calin Popescu Tariceanu as part of this center-left alliance, B1.ro reported.

Ponta unveiled this strategy, in an interview for B1 TV station, on the same day his party was supporting a no-confidence motion against the PSD-ALDE Government of prime minister Viorica Dancila. He came up with a preliminary candidate, Sorin Campeanu - an academic, and former minister of education in Ponta’s cabinet.

PSD is currently searching for a candidate for the presidential elections at the end of this year and also considers backing an independent candidate while ALDE leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu, currently Senate president, would also like to get PSD’s endorsement to run for president.

(Photo source: Facebook/Pro Romania)