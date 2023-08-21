Romanian prime minister appoints former PM Victor Ponta as honorary adviser

Romania's Social Democrat (PSD) prime minister Marcel Ciolacu named former PM Victor Ponta as honorary international economic relations adviser. The decision was published in the Official Gazette late last week.

Ponta confirmed the appointment in a post on social media.

"Back in business! If I have the opportunity to do something concrete, I don't settle for sitting on the sidelines sulking and criticizing everything; if I can be in a team where I am appreciated, I don't have to be the captain - I know how to play both in attack and defence," the former prime minister wrote on Facebook.

As an honorary advisor, Ponta will not be paid for this job, Digi24.ro reported.

Victor Ponta was also a PSD prime minister but resigned after massive anti-corruption protests in Bucharest and across the country triggered by the Colectiv club tragedy on October 30, 2015, when more than 60 people died after a fire at a rock concert. He was excluded from the Social Democratic Party in 2017.

After the 2020 parliamentary elections, when the party he led failed to enter Parliament, Victor Ponta retired from politics, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)