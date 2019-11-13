Romania Insider
Four financial and real estate experts to build mixed-use residential project in Bucharest
13 November 2019
Vibe Properties, a company founded by architect and developer Michael Israeli in collaboration with Rudolf Vizental (founder and partner of CITR insolvency firm), Andrei Cionca (president of CITR) and Cătălin Sima, with experience in financial management and real estate, is launching Vibe Forward, a real estate project located on Dimitrie Pompeiu Boulevard in Bucharest.

Vibe Forward will be a multifunctional complex consisting of three residential towers of different heights, built around a central private market elevated above the street level, connected with a commercial gallery, Profit.ro reported.

The project, for which the building permit has already been issued, will be developed in two stages and will eventually include 448 apartments and commercial spaces. The first stage of the project is a 17-storey tower that will include 195 apartments and 12 duplexes located on the last floors.

(Photo source: Facebook/Vibe Forward)

