US software group aims to reach 130 employees in Romania in a year

Viavi Solutions, a US supplier of software and services for testing, assessing and increasing the quality of telecom networks, aims to reach 130 employees at its new research and development center in Bucharest, according to the company’s CEO Oleg Khaykin.

“At the moment, the plan is to reach a team of 130 within a year. Then, we want to go even further,” he said at the opening of the Viavi excellence center in Bucharest, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

He added that the company looked at several countries in the region before deciding to open its center in Romania, due to the local talent.

The company, which has an annual turnover of some USD 1 billion, has 1,000 employees in Europe, 75% of whom are engineers. Viavi Solutions works for several local telecom operators.

(opening photo: VIAVI Solutions on Facebook)