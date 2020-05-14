Central Romania: Protective equipment vending machine set up in Sibiu farmers’ market

A first vending machine dispensing protective equipment has been set up in the Cibin farmers’ market in Sibiu, in central Romania.

Those interested can purchase from it protective masks and gloves, and hand sanitizers. The machine accepts both cash and card payments.

The vending machine was set up by local company Visto International, which already has orders to install other machines in Suceava, Constanţa, and Bucharest, Agerpres reported.

The vending machine was set up in the Cibin market because it is one of the city’s areas with a high influx of pedestrians, representatives of Visto International explained.

The machines have been imported from Italy, and a minimum investment of EUR 6,000 – EUR 7,000 is needed to get one of them running.

The machine dispenses a three-layer face mask for RON 3.5 (less than EUR 1), while an FFP2 mask costs RON 20 (EUR 4). It also sells kits, including one mask and two pairs of gloves, for RON 5 (a little over EUR 1), or two masks and four pairs of gloves, for RON 10 (approximately EUR 2). Protective glasses are available at RON 15, while the hand sanitizer costs RON 10 (40 ml) or RON 25 (500 ml).

(Photo: Piete Sibiu Facebook Page)

