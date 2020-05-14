Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 14:41
Social
Central Romania: Protective equipment vending machine set up in Sibiu farmers’ market
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A first vending machine dispensing protective equipment has been set up in the Cibin farmers’ market in Sibiu, in central Romania.

Those interested can purchase from it protective masks and gloves, and hand sanitizers. The machine accepts both cash and card payments.

The vending machine was set up by local company Visto International, which already has orders to install other machines in Suceava, Constanţa, and Bucharest, Agerpres reported.

The vending machine was set up in the Cibin market because it is one of the city’s areas with a high influx of pedestrians, representatives of Visto International explained. 

The machines have been imported from Italy, and a minimum investment of EUR 6,000 – EUR 7,000 is needed to get one of them running. 

The machine dispenses a three-layer face mask for RON 3.5 (less than EUR 1), while an FFP2 mask costs RON 20 (EUR 4). It also sells kits, including one mask and two pairs of gloves, for RON 5 (a little over EUR 1), or two masks and four pairs of gloves, for RON 10 (approximately EUR 2). Protective glasses are available at RON 15, while the hand sanitizer costs RON 10 (40 ml) or RON 25 (500 ml).

(Photo: Piete Sibiu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 14:41
Social
Central Romania: Protective equipment vending machine set up in Sibiu farmers’ market
14 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A first vending machine dispensing protective equipment has been set up in the Cibin farmers’ market in Sibiu, in central Romania.

Those interested can purchase from it protective masks and gloves, and hand sanitizers. The machine accepts both cash and card payments.

The vending machine was set up by local company Visto International, which already has orders to install other machines in Suceava, Constanţa, and Bucharest, Agerpres reported.

The vending machine was set up in the Cibin market because it is one of the city’s areas with a high influx of pedestrians, representatives of Visto International explained. 

The machines have been imported from Italy, and a minimum investment of EUR 6,000 – EUR 7,000 is needed to get one of them running. 

The machine dispenses a three-layer face mask for RON 3.5 (less than EUR 1), while an FFP2 mask costs RON 20 (EUR 4). It also sells kits, including one mask and two pairs of gloves, for RON 5 (a little over EUR 1), or two masks and four pairs of gloves, for RON 10 (approximately EUR 2). Protective glasses are available at RON 15, while the hand sanitizer costs RON 10 (40 ml) or RON 25 (500 ml).

(Photo: Piete Sibiu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Social
Romanian church in Chicago defies stay-at-home order issued by Illinois governor
13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms