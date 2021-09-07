Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO voice recognition start-up Vatis Tech raises EUR 0.2 mln

07 September 2021
Romanian startup Vatis Tech, specializing in voice recognition technologies, received an investment of over EUR 200,000 for its online platform that uses artificial intelligence to process audio-video content.

The investors were two investment funds (Early Game Ventures and Sparking Capital) and Malin Stefanescu.

"At Vatis Tech, we focus on developing recognition algorithms for European languages such as French, Italian, German, Dutch or Polish. In the tests performed so far, the transcription accuracy provided by our competitors is 84%​​, while that of Vatis Tech exceeded 94%. The speech recognition algorithms developed by us are specialized in industries such as media, finance, technology or the medical field," said Adrian Ispas, founder and CEO of Vatis Tech.

The Vatis Tech service is available online and can be tested by anyone. Developers can use the API to integrate Vatis technology into their products and services, benefiting from dedicated support and taking advantage of advantageous prices.

(Photo: Vatis Tech founders, courtesy of the company)

