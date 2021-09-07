RO voice recognition start-up Vatis Tech raises EUR 0.2 mln

Romanian startup Vatis Tech, specializing in voice recognition technologies, received an investment of over EUR 200,000 for its online platform that uses artificial intelligence to process audio-video content.

The investors were two investment funds (Early Game Ventures and Sparking Capital) and Malin Stefanescu.

"At Vatis Tech, we focus on developing recognition algorithms for European languages such as French, Italian, German, Dutch or Polish. In the tests performed so far, the transcription accuracy provided by our competitors is 84%​​, while that of Vatis Tech exceeded 94%. The speech recognition algorithms developed by us are specialized in industries such as media, finance, technology or the medical field," said Adrian Ispas, founder and CEO of Vatis Tech.

The Vatis Tech service is available online and can be tested by anyone. Developers can use the API to integrate Vatis technology into their products and services, benefiting from dedicated support and taking advantage of advantageous prices.

(Photo: Vatis Tech founders, courtesy of the company)

