Vastint launches second phase of Timpuri Noi urban regeneration project in Bucharest

Real estate developer Vastint Romania announced the start of the second phase of its real estate project, Timpuri Noi Square, a major urban regeneration project for the Timpuri Noi area in Bucharest.

The additional area of ​​the project will stretch over 105,000 square meters of gross built area (GBA) and will include two new office buildings, thus doubling the office and commercial spaces available within the Timpuri Noi Square complex.

"Renewable sources will be used for heating the buildings, such as the 1,700 square meters of photovoltaic panels and 2 heat pump systems, some of the air-water type that will be mounted on the terraces and others of the soil-water type that will use 200 geothermal wells.[...] More than 1000 people will be involved in the construction works carried out at Timpuri Noi Square, Vastint Romania thus offering as many jobs," said Antoniu Panait, Managing Director of Vastint Romania, quoted by Bursa.ro.

The structural works of the second phase of the Timpuri Noi Square project will be executed by Vastint Romania's partners, DESA ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION, while the supervision and management of the construction site, together with compliance with the Health and Safety regulations at work, will be ensured by experts Bureau Veritas.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vastint Romania)