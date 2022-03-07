Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/07/2022 - 07:55
Business

German battery maker Varta eyes Romania for potential EUR 1 bln investment

07 March 2022
German battery maker Varta is looking at Romania as a potential location for a EUR 1 billion investment in a new unit that would produce batteries for electric cars, according to Roxana Manzatu, a state secretary within the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

“The company targets Romania for a strategic investment of EUR 1 billion in a new unit that will produce batteries for electric cars. We have set the framework for potential options to finance parts of this investment from EU funds,” Manzatu said on Friday, March 4, quoted by Mediafax.

“The unit will use high technologies and well-qualified and competitive workforce,” she added.

Varta Microbattery, a division of the German group, has a factory in Brasov, Romania, which was opened in 2014.

(Photo: Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
