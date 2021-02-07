Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards

Norway’s Vard, part of the Fincantieri group, will build in their shipyards at Tulcea, on the Danube, in Romania, the largest yacht in the world, a project estimated at EUR 500 mln.

Considered to be the first residential “liner yacht”, the vessel will host 39 luxury apartments, which can be purchased at prices starting with EUR 9.5 mln, by invitation only. Delivery is estimated for spring 2024.

“Somnio will be the only residential super-yacht in the world and has been designed to demanding standards. The owners will share a truly unique lifestyle at sea, with a specially chosen crew and an endless global itinerary of carefully selected destinations and experiences that fit a yacht of this nature,” says Captain Erik Bredhe, co-founder of the project.

(Photo: Vard.com)

