Romania’s troubled energy group CE Hunedoara ups hard coal production by 60%

The four coal mines operated by the Romanian state-owned coal and power group CE Hunedoara (CEH), under insolvency, have increased their combined production to about 1,000-1,100 tonnes from 600-700 tonnes per day.

The coal is used for the operation of the Paroşeni thermal power plant.

There are four mines operated by CEH in the Jiu Valley, Lonea, Vulcan, Livezeni, Lupeni, and they all are open at the moment, the special administrator of CEH, Cristian Roşu, told Agerpres.

According to him, the amount of coal extracted from the Jiu Valley ensures the operation of the Paroşeni Thermal Power Plant for three days a week.

The Government has discussed the situation of CEH at its March 10 meeting, but no decision on opening its second-generation unit (Mintia) was taken. The Mintia thermal power plant was closed a year ago due to a lack of coal.

(Photo: Carolyn Franks/ Dreamstime)

