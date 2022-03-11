Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Romania’s troubled energy group CE Hunedoara ups hard coal production by 60%

11 March 2022
The four coal mines operated by the Romanian state-owned coal and power group CE Hunedoara (CEH), under insolvency, have increased their combined production to about 1,000-1,100 tonnes from 600-700 tonnes per day.

The coal is used for the operation of the Paroşeni thermal power plant.

There are four mines operated by CEH in the Jiu Valley, Lonea, Vulcan, Livezeni, Lupeni, and they all are open at the moment, the special administrator of CEH, Cristian Roşu, told Agerpres.

According to him, the amount of coal extracted from the Jiu Valley ensures the operation of the Paroşeni Thermal Power Plant for three days a week.

The Government has discussed the situation of CEH at its March 10 meeting, but no decision on opening its second-generation unit (Mintia) was taken. The Mintia thermal power plant was closed a year ago due to a lack of coal.

(Photo: Carolyn Franks/ Dreamstime)

