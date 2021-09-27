Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romanian reformist USR-PLUS rejects any deal with PM Citu

27 September 2021
The winner of the first round of the internal elections for the presidency of the reformist party USR-PLUS, Dacian Cioloș, said once again that the party would return to power only with another prime minister and a firm timetable for reforms.

Ciolos is likely to win the second round of internal elections and, between the two candidates, is the fittest to negotiate a new coalition with the Liberals.

Furthermore, Cioloş claims that he did not talk with any member of the Liberal Party (PNL) after the Liberals elected prime minister Florin Citu as their new president.

"I did not discuss anything with Florin Cîțu or with someone from the PNL leadership after their congress. We will only return to power under the conditions already set out: another prime minister and a clear timetable for reforms. I consider the liberals' statements a ridiculous attempt to influence the USR-PLUS elections," Dacian Cioloș wrote on Facebook on Sunday, September 26, evening.

"We are thinking of rebuilding the coalition. I kept the doors open for the former partners - or partners - of USR-PLUS, as long as they are not with [radical] AUR and do not have hidden arrangements with the Social Democrats (PSD) for the no-confidence motion [against me]. As long as that motion still exists, it is complicated to have a dialogue [with USR-PLUS]," Citu told Digi24.

