Romanian reformist USR-PLUS says options for new PM candidate are "multiple"

The co-president of the Romanian reformist party USR-PLUS, Dacian Cioloş, stated that he would gladly volunteer for the prime minister position, but he has taken responsibilities in the European Parliament and furthermore wants to take good care of USR-PLUS in case he wins the presidency of the party.

However, he stressed that "there are many options for the prime minister seat. We said that if the Liberal party (PNL) has no other option than Florin Citu - and as we cannot work with Florin Citu - we are willing to put a prime minister on the table. It wasn't a joke," he said, quoted by G4media.ro.

He added that this wouldn't diminish the importance of the Liberal Party in the would-be new coalition.

"There are many top seats in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in Parliament," he said, implying that the reformists may accept to replace Senate's head Anca Dragu (USR-PLUS) with a Liberal MP. "The parliament has a key role to play in the functioning of a coalition, not only the government," he explained.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

