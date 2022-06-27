Politics

Eight compete in internal elections held by Romania’s main opposition party USR

27 June 2022
Eight candidates lined up in the internal elections held online by Romania’s main opposition party, Save Romania Union (USR), during July 6-10.

Among the main rivals of the acting president Catalin Drula, who remains the frontrunner, there are Brasov mayor Allen Coliban and Octavian Berbeceanu - formerly head of the Environmental Guard, G4media.ro reported.

Former USR president Dacian Ciolos resigned on May 31 to form its own political vehicle with other members of his former party - also members of the Parliament or European Parliament.

USR left the ruling coalition last autumn after Liberal prime minister (at that time) Florin Citu dismissed the minister of health and minister of justice (both USR members) with no prior warning or consultations with his ruling partner. The Liberals formed afterwards an alliance with the Social Democrats, brokered by president Klaus Iohannis - who was reportedly behind the tensions that resulted in the collapse of the centre-right coalition formed by the Liberals with USR. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

1

