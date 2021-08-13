Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

RO ruling coalition split over regional investment scheme PNDL

13 August 2021
Junior ruling coalition member USR PLUS (reformist) has criticized harshly the six-year, RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln), regional infrastructure investment plan drafted by the Liberal (PNL) prime minister Florin Citu.

The money would be allocated discretionary, potentially on a politically biased basis - just like under the similar PNDL schemes designed by the past Social Democrat Party - USR PLUS implied in a statement.

"USR PLUS will not agree with a new PNDL with discretionary allocations", the statement, quoted by G4media.ro, reads.

The Expert Forum (EFOR) think-tank also asked the ruling coalition to debate the next PNDL in a transparent way, suspecting the the new investment program of clientelism. EFOR accuse PM Citu and PNL leader Ludovic Orban of using public funds in their fight over the votes of the mayors - who are also delegates to the national Liberal party congress of September 25 - on the internal party elections.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

