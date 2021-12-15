Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 10:53
Politics

US transfers a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to the Romanian Air Force

15 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A C-130 Hercules aircraft, variant H, was transferred, free of charge, from the surplus of the United States Government to the Romanian Air Force. The military transport aircraft landed on Tuesday, December 14, at Bucharest's Baneasa Airport.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), the plane was brought to Romania by a crew of the 120th Airlift Wing unit of the Montana Air National Guard, which has owned and operated the aircraft to date. It will now enter the endowment of Romania's 90th Air Transport Base - the 901 Strategic Transport Squadron.

"The aircraft transfer, ratified by a Letter of Offer and Acceptance agreement, is the result of a complex process carried out in recent years under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program through the Office of Defense Cooperation - ODC in Bucharest. To carry out the aircraft's transfer with maximum efficiency, the ODC has been in close contact with the Romanian Air Force, as well as with the C-130 Program Coordination Office in the United States," MApN said.

"Our country is thus among the first partner states to which, under the new C-130 Ramp to Ramp (R2R) program, an American operational aircraft is flown and transferred directly," it added.

The Romanian Air Force now has six C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The first Hercules C-130 "B" aircraft landed in Romania on October 25, 1996, followed by three other aircraft of the same type. The first flight of a fully Romanian C-130 plane took place on March 18, 1997, and in the summer of the same year, the first mission was carried out outside Romania. On January 28, 2002, the first Hercules of the Romanian Air Force landed in Afghanistan.

The fifth C-130 Hercules, variant H, entered the endowment of the Air Force on February 14, 2007.

Over time, Romanian aircraft of this type have participated in numerous exercises and applications in Europe (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Great Britain, Norway, Portugal, Poland) and domestic and international humanitarian missions ( China, Indonesia, Libya, Montenegro, Turkey).

More than 50 countries use this type of aircraft, which is the most widely used military transport aircraft in the world, according to MApN.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro; photo by Valentin Cionîrcă)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 09:34
13 December 2021
Politics
Romania buys another 32 F-16 fighters for EUR 454 mln from Norway
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 10:53
Politics

US transfers a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to the Romanian Air Force

15 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A C-130 Hercules aircraft, variant H, was transferred, free of charge, from the surplus of the United States Government to the Romanian Air Force. The military transport aircraft landed on Tuesday, December 14, at Bucharest's Baneasa Airport.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), the plane was brought to Romania by a crew of the 120th Airlift Wing unit of the Montana Air National Guard, which has owned and operated the aircraft to date. It will now enter the endowment of Romania's 90th Air Transport Base - the 901 Strategic Transport Squadron.

"The aircraft transfer, ratified by a Letter of Offer and Acceptance agreement, is the result of a complex process carried out in recent years under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program through the Office of Defense Cooperation - ODC in Bucharest. To carry out the aircraft's transfer with maximum efficiency, the ODC has been in close contact with the Romanian Air Force, as well as with the C-130 Program Coordination Office in the United States," MApN said.

"Our country is thus among the first partner states to which, under the new C-130 Ramp to Ramp (R2R) program, an American operational aircraft is flown and transferred directly," it added.

The Romanian Air Force now has six C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The first Hercules C-130 "B" aircraft landed in Romania on October 25, 1996, followed by three other aircraft of the same type. The first flight of a fully Romanian C-130 plane took place on March 18, 1997, and in the summer of the same year, the first mission was carried out outside Romania. On January 28, 2002, the first Hercules of the Romanian Air Force landed in Afghanistan.

The fifth C-130 Hercules, variant H, entered the endowment of the Air Force on February 14, 2007.

Over time, Romanian aircraft of this type have participated in numerous exercises and applications in Europe (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Great Britain, Norway, Portugal, Poland) and domestic and international humanitarian missions ( China, Indonesia, Libya, Montenegro, Turkey).

More than 50 countries use this type of aircraft, which is the most widely used military transport aircraft in the world, according to MApN.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro; photo by Valentin Cionîrcă)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 09:34
13 December 2021
Politics
Romania buys another 32 F-16 fighters for EUR 454 mln from Norway
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks