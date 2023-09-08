Defense

US, Romanian and Moldovan military to carry out joint drill

08 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Troops from Romania and the United States of America will conduct joint exercises "Rapid Trident" in the Republic of Moldova between September 10-22, informed the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova.

"Approximately 500 Moldovan, Romanian and American soldiers will participate in the exercises. Technical subunits as well as small arms and artillery systems of the National Army will be involved. The purpose of the exercises is to increase the interoperability of the armies of the participating countries," reads the press release quoted by G4media.ro.

The note emphasizes that the event is taking place in accordance with the training plan of the Moldovan army for 2023.

In 2023, the Moldovan authorities increased the military budget by 68%, up to MDL 1.5 billion (USD 89 million), representing approximately 0.5% of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Defense

US, Romanian and Moldovan military to carry out joint drill

08 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Troops from Romania and the United States of America will conduct joint exercises "Rapid Trident" in the Republic of Moldova between September 10-22, informed the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova.

"Approximately 500 Moldovan, Romanian and American soldiers will participate in the exercises. Technical subunits as well as small arms and artillery systems of the National Army will be involved. The purpose of the exercises is to increase the interoperability of the armies of the participating countries," reads the press release quoted by G4media.ro.

The note emphasizes that the event is taking place in accordance with the training plan of the Moldovan army for 2023.

In 2023, the Moldovan authorities increased the military budget by 68%, up to MDL 1.5 billion (USD 89 million), representing approximately 0.5% of GDP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest