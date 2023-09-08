US, Romanian and Moldovan military to carry out joint drill

Troops from Romania and the United States of America will conduct joint exercises "Rapid Trident" in the Republic of Moldova between September 10-22, informed the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova.

"Approximately 500 Moldovan, Romanian and American soldiers will participate in the exercises. Technical subunits as well as small arms and artillery systems of the National Army will be involved. The purpose of the exercises is to increase the interoperability of the armies of the participating countries," reads the press release quoted by G4media.ro.

The note emphasizes that the event is taking place in accordance with the training plan of the Moldovan army for 2023.

In 2023, the Moldovan authorities increased the military budget by 68%, up to MDL 1.5 billion (USD 89 million), representing approximately 0.5% of GDP.

