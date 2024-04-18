US group takes over Romanian protective boots plant as part of larger deal

Protective disposable, limited-use protective industrial garments producer Lakeland Industries, with its headquarters in the US and production facilities in over 50 countries, announced it is taking over the Jolly Scarpe group that operates a unit in Romania.

The target company produces in Romania, at a factory in Bucharest controlled by Minerva Manufacture de Chaussures from Switzerland, footwear for firefighters.

The transaction, which also includes the acquisition of Jolly Scarpe Italy, is valued at approximately EUR 9 million, subject to further adjustments.

Out of this, the price for the Romanian unit is EUR 2 million, according to Profit.ro.

(Photo source: Opolja/Dreamstime.com)