M&A

US group takes over Romanian protective boots plant as part of larger deal

18 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Protective disposable, limited-use protective industrial garments producer Lakeland Industries, with its headquarters in the US and production facilities in over 50 countries, announced it is taking over the Jolly Scarpe group that operates a unit in Romania.

The target company produces in Romania, at a factory in Bucharest controlled by Minerva Manufacture de Chaussures from Switzerland, footwear for firefighters.  

The transaction, which also includes the acquisition of Jolly Scarpe Italy, is valued at approximately EUR 9 million, subject to further adjustments. 

Out of this, the price for the Romanian unit is EUR 2 million, according to Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opolja/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

US group takes over Romanian protective boots plant as part of larger deal

18 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Protective disposable, limited-use protective industrial garments producer Lakeland Industries, with its headquarters in the US and production facilities in over 50 countries, announced it is taking over the Jolly Scarpe group that operates a unit in Romania.

The target company produces in Romania, at a factory in Bucharest controlled by Minerva Manufacture de Chaussures from Switzerland, footwear for firefighters.  

The transaction, which also includes the acquisition of Jolly Scarpe Italy, is valued at approximately EUR 9 million, subject to further adjustments. 

Out of this, the price for the Romanian unit is EUR 2 million, according to Profit.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Opolja/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 April 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Premier Energy announces intention to launch EUR 125 mln IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18 April 2024
Startup
Startup co-founded by Romanian targets EUR 7 mln to advance hyperloop technology for high-speed transportation
18 April 2024
Defense
Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center
18 April 2024
Transport
Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar
18 April 2024
Energy
Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead
18 April 2024
Macro
Romanian central bank official admits rate cut in May "still uncertain"
17 April 2024
People
Romanian Tesla whistleblower still battling the corporate giant to clear her name
17 April 2024
Defense
Romania is pivotal to defending NATO’s eastern flank, Jens Stoltenberg says