Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 10:29
Politics

US ambassador to the UN to visit Romania and Moldova

01 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations (UN), will travel to Romania and the Republic of Moldova on April 2-4. The visit will focus on the two countries’ “efforts to assist refugees coming from Ukraine and the humanitarian needs created by the Russian Federation’s aggression and war against Ukraine,” the US mission to the UN said in a statement.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with government officials, including those engaged in the humanitarian response, to learn more about their efforts to welcome and support people displaced by the conflict,” the same statement reads.

The US official will also meet with Ukrainian refugees in both countries “to hear about their experiences firsthand, as well as hold meetings with NGO partners and United Nations agencies working to aid the refugee population.”

According to the UN, more than 90% of refugees who have fled Ukraine are women and children.

Data from the Romanian Border Police released on March 31 said that almost 596,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine on February 24. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Usun.usmission.gov)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:44
12 March 2022
Politics
U.S. VP Kamala Harris emphasizes U.S. commitment to NATO during Bucharest visit
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 10:29
Politics

US ambassador to the UN to visit Romania and Moldova

01 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations (UN), will travel to Romania and the Republic of Moldova on April 2-4. The visit will focus on the two countries’ “efforts to assist refugees coming from Ukraine and the humanitarian needs created by the Russian Federation’s aggression and war against Ukraine,” the US mission to the UN said in a statement.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with government officials, including those engaged in the humanitarian response, to learn more about their efforts to welcome and support people displaced by the conflict,” the same statement reads.

The US official will also meet with Ukrainian refugees in both countries “to hear about their experiences firsthand, as well as hold meetings with NGO partners and United Nations agencies working to aid the refugee population.”

According to the UN, more than 90% of refugees who have fled Ukraine are women and children.

Data from the Romanian Border Police released on March 31 said that almost 596,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine on February 24. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Usun.usmission.gov)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:44
12 March 2022
Politics
U.S. VP Kamala Harris emphasizes U.S. commitment to NATO during Bucharest visit
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova