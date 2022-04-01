US ambassador to the UN to visit Romania and Moldova

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations (UN), will travel to Romania and the Republic of Moldova on April 2-4. The visit will focus on the two countries’ “efforts to assist refugees coming from Ukraine and the humanitarian needs created by the Russian Federation’s aggression and war against Ukraine,” the US mission to the UN said in a statement.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will meet with government officials, including those engaged in the humanitarian response, to learn more about their efforts to welcome and support people displaced by the conflict,” the same statement reads.

The US official will also meet with Ukrainian refugees in both countries “to hear about their experiences firsthand, as well as hold meetings with NGO partners and United Nations agencies working to aid the refugee population.”

According to the UN, more than 90% of refugees who have fled Ukraine are women and children.

Data from the Romanian Border Police released on March 31 said that almost 596,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the Russian invasion started in Ukraine on February 24. However, most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

(Photo source: Usun.usmission.gov)