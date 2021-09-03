Romanian trade unions push for 10% hike of minimum statutory wage

The minimum monthly statutory wage in Romania will increase by 10.4%, from RON 1,386 (net terms) in 2021 to RON 1,530 net starting in 2022, if the Government accepts the demand expressed by the National Trade Union Block (BNS).

Another federation of trade unions, the Trade Union Confederation "Cartel Alfa," proposes a very similar minimum wage of RON 1,524.

The strongest trade unions in Romania have different methodologies when they suggest how to increase the minimum wage. If the BNS proposes a change in taxation so that the costs for the employer do not increase much, Cartel Alfa wants to increase the salary without changes of a fiscal nature.

"We propose that the basic personal deduction be doubled - from RON 350 to RON 700, for salaries below the minimum wage, and that the entire grid of deductions for the other income tranches will be adjusted accordingly. Such a measure would allow the increase of the minimum net salary in 2022 to RON 1,530", explained Dumitru Costin, the president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Ziarul Financiar reported.

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)