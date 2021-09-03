Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 08:26
Business

Romanian trade unions push for 10% hike of minimum statutory wage

03 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minimum monthly statutory wage in Romania will increase by 10.4%, from RON 1,386 (net terms) in 2021 to RON 1,530 net starting in 2022, if the Government accepts the demand expressed by the National Trade Union Block (BNS).

Another federation of trade unions, the Trade Union Confederation "Cartel Alfa," proposes a very similar minimum wage of RON 1,524.

The strongest trade unions in Romania have different methodologies when they suggest how to increase the minimum wage. If the BNS proposes a change in taxation so that the costs for the employer do not increase much, Cartel Alfa wants to increase the salary without changes of a fiscal nature.

"We propose that the basic personal deduction be doubled - from RON 350 to RON 700, for salaries below the minimum wage, and that the entire grid of deductions for the other income tranches will be adjusted accordingly. Such a measure would allow the increase of the minimum net salary in 2022 to RON 1,530", explained Dumitru Costin, the president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Ziarul Financiar reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/03/2021 - 08:26
Business

Romanian trade unions push for 10% hike of minimum statutory wage

03 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The minimum monthly statutory wage in Romania will increase by 10.4%, from RON 1,386 (net terms) in 2021 to RON 1,530 net starting in 2022, if the Government accepts the demand expressed by the National Trade Union Block (BNS).

Another federation of trade unions, the Trade Union Confederation "Cartel Alfa," proposes a very similar minimum wage of RON 1,524.

The strongest trade unions in Romania have different methodologies when they suggest how to increase the minimum wage. If the BNS proposes a change in taxation so that the costs for the employer do not increase much, Cartel Alfa wants to increase the salary without changes of a fiscal nature.

"We propose that the basic personal deduction be doubled - from RON 350 to RON 700, for salaries below the minimum wage, and that the entire grid of deductions for the other income tranches will be adjusted accordingly. Such a measure would allow the increase of the minimum net salary in 2022 to RON 1,530", explained Dumitru Costin, the president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Ziarul Financiar reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks