UniCredit grants EUR 7.5 mln for oncology hospital in Cluj

Local lender UniCredit has granted a total financing of EUR 7.5 million for building the Medisprof Cancer Center diagnosis and treatment center in Cluj-Napoca, North-Western Romania, and acquiring equipment.

The new oncology hospital will start its activity at the beginning of next year.

“We have a total investment of EUR 7.5 million in this project – investment lines, working capital, leasing and European funds – these are the four components,” said Septimiu Postelnicu, head of retail division within UniCredit Bank.

Postelnicu took part at the inauguration of the hospital. Romanian doctor Carolina Udrea created Medisprof in 2003. She is now the company’s general director.

