Festival brings photo exhibition exploring Romanian cultural heritage

Unfinished, a multidisciplinary festival taking place in Bucharest this September, will bring to the city an exhibition that explores the Romanian cultural heritage.

The project, titled Romanias, is curated by Florian Ebner, chief curator of photography at Center Pompidou, Paris. It brings together photos by Bieke Depoorter, Thomas Dworzak, Paolo Pellegrin, Alec Soth and Newsha Tavakolian of Magnum Photos, but also by Cristian Movilă.

The exhibition will remain open at National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) until October 31. Afterwards it will be showcased in other cities in the country and internationally.

The program of this year’s festival is built around four main themes: culinary experiences, art, performances and presentations gathering diverse participants, from journalists, artists, designers, architects and lawyers to business people, educators, musicians, tech experts, culinary experts, and human rights and environment specialists.

The guests of this year’s edition include anthropologist Alec Bălășescu; Reid Blackman, founder of Virtue Ethics Consultancy; Ariane de Bonvoisin, author, educator & founder of The First 30 Days; Reza Bundy, co-founder and managing director of Provence Cap; Rukmini Callimachi, NYT journalist, creator of “The Caliphate” podcast; Moran Cerf, Professor of Neuroscience and Business; Angélica Dass, artist & creator of Humanae project; Gabriel Diaconu, psychiatrist & specialist in psycho-traumatology; Daniel Horowitz, Painter, Illustrator and Designer; Violeta Luca, CEO of Microsoft Romania; Murielle Lorilloux, CE of Vodafone Roumania; Mike Safyan, aerospace engineer, co-founder of Planet & former NASA; Jack Saul, psychologist & psychotherapist; Jess Teutonico, Executive Director of Nile Rodger’s Foundation We Are Family; and Logan Ury, TED resident, author & dating coach;

Unfinished takes place at MNAR between September 26 and September 29. The full lineup of the event can be seen here.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

