Romania's unemployment slides down slightly to 5.7% in April

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in April 2021 decreased by 0.1pp, to 5.7%, compared to the one registered in the previous month (5.8%), according to data published on May 31 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The adjusted unemployment rate and the number of unemployed people (also adjusted for seasonality) had constantly decreased from January when they were 5.9% and 490,100, respectively. The number of unemployed people fell to 474,000 in April.

The statistics office amended the methodology in line with the European recommendations, and data previously reported for 2020 are not comparable. A revised set of data for previous years will be published by the end of the year.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)