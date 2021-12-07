Shares of Romanian real estate developer One United start trading on BVB on July 12

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The shares of One United Properties, a Romanian developer of premium homes and offices, is entering trading on Monday, July 12, under the stock exchange symbol ONE, Profit.ro reported.

The listing comes after the conclusion of an initial public offer for the sale of shares, through which the company attracted RON 260 mln (EUR 52 mln) in exchange for shares accounting for 10% of its ex-post capital.

The shares were sold at RON 2 per share, and for the orders introduced in the first three working days from the offer on the tranche of retail investors with pro-rata allocation, the price was RON 1.94.

Institutional investors bought 63% of the total number of shares, and retail investors 37% (of which 20% tranche with guaranteed allocation and 17% tranche with pro-rata allocation).

The public offer and the listing were made with the support of BRK Financial Group.

