Ukrainian soldiers send well wishes, thanks to Romania on National Day

Radu Hossu, a marketeer-turned-war correspondent from Brașov, posted on his Facebook page a video with messages from Ukrainian soldiers to Romania on the occasion of the latter’s National Day.

“Congratulations to the Romanian people for the national day. We love you,” says one Ukrainian soldier.

“What is the day today? It’s Romanian national day. Congratulations to all Romanian people, you’re amazing. Thank you for all that you do for Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, thank you for the support, you are the best,” another adds.

“Stay together, because that's the only way you can withstand the storm,” says a Ukrainian soldier. “Thank you, you are an unbelievable nation. Thank you for supporting us and our Ukrainians,” another soldier says while in the hospital.

Hossu, previously interviewed by Romania Insider, has been collecting the latest news from the front and posting them on his Facebook page since the war began. He also raised donations for the Ukrainian people and the war effort. Several months ago he decided to go report from the front lines.

(Photo source: screenshot from Radu Hossu's Facebook video)