UiPath shares lost another 6.3% last week

NYSE-listed UiPath (PATH), the first Romanian unicorn and the market leader in RPA (Robotic Process Automation), lost 6.3% of its market value last week, dropping in four of the five trading sessions, Profit.ro reported.

The company's stock rose sharply on Tuesday on the announcement of a partnership with Avison Young, Canada's largest independent real estate broker.

In December, UiPath shares fell by almost 11%. A number of analysts revised downward their target price on the company's stocks last month, considering them overvalued, despite financial results that exceeded estimates.

However, opinions are divided, with several analysts and brokerage houses including UiPath shares in the "overweight" category, a sign that they anticipate a higher performance of the sector from the company in the next 6-12 months.

(Photo: Uipath Facebook Page)

