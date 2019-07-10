Ubisoft Romania rents 30,000 sqm in new office building

French video game producer Ubisoft will relocate its Romanian subsidiary, in 2021, to a new office building within the J8 Office Park project developed by Portland Trust.

The project is located in the northern part of Bucharest not far from the Expozitiei office hub, where Ubisoft is currently based.

The company will relocate about 1,800 people to the new building where it will occupy about 30,000 sqm.

The move is aimed at creating the best working environment, an important element for attracting and motivating top talents, as Ubisoft plans to expand its local team.

“We asked Portland Trust to build our future headquarters, ensuring the best climate for our growing teams’ needs and creativity. At the same time we are creating a space of more than 750 sqm dedicated to our educational programs, like Ubisoft Coding Campus, for students who are preparing for a career in the video gaming industry,” said Sebastien Delen, Managing Director Ubisoft Bucharest.

The new office is designed to provide an improved working experience for employees and encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

The building will provide multiple facilities, including a bigger private gym, a larger cafeteria and dedicated relaxation and gaming corners on each floor. It will also offer green space for private use, improved parking area with vehicle recognition technology, charging stations for electric cars and bicycle racks.

The J8 Office Park project will include two seven-storey buildings with a gross built area of ​78,400 sqm. Portland Trust will develop the project on 15,847 sqm of land, purchased from the Pajura bakery.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

