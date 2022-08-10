Uber now available in 20 Romanian cities

The US-based ride-sharing app Uber reached a new milestone after launching its service in the city of Baia Mare, in northern Romania.

Inhabitants of Baia Mare joined those in Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, and Târgu Mureș, cities where Uber is already present.

“We are excited to reach Baia Mare, one of the most important cities in northern Romania. We believe users will be getting around the city a lot more seamlessly. People are becoming more and more interested in alternative transportation and we are so glad that we can make that possible for people in Baia Mare […],” said Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania, Slovakia, and the Baltics.

Uber is present in over 70 countries worldwide, in more than 10,000 cities. The company is licensed as a passenger transportation intermediary in Romania as of 2020.

To celebrate the Baia Mare launch, the company is offering new users in the city a discount if they use the HELLOBAIAMARE code upon ordering a ride with one of Uber’s fully licensed drivers. The code is available for the first 4 trips.

