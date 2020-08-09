Public road company CNAIR to build two expressway in northeastern Romania

Romania's public road construction and management company CNAIR signed the contracts for the feasibility studies related to two expressways in northeastern Romania: Pascani - Suceava, and Suceava - Siret.

The feasibility studies and the technical design of the expressways will have to be completed within 24 months, local daily Adevarul reported.

The Pascani - Suceava segment stretches over 61 km, and the studies will cost RON 11.7 million (EUR 2.4 mln) without VAT.

The studies for the Suceava - Siret expressway (41 km) will cost RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln).

Both projects are included in Romania's General Transport Master Plan (MPGT) and will be financed with EU funds under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM) 2014 - 2020.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

