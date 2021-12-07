Two Romanian entrepreneurs develop wind farm portfolio of 650MW

Smart Power Generation Beta, a company owned in equal shares by Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente, developed a portfolio of wind farms with a total installed capacity of 650MW, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of their portfolio is estimated at EUR 520 mln.

The company obtained last month the approval for connection to the power grid for a 48 MW wind project in Galaţi.

At current market prices, the park's value, when completed, could amount to over EUR 38 mln.

According to the data available on the Transelectrica website, the operator of the national energy transmission system, the investment would be completed by 2026.

The two entrepreneurs thus become some of the most powerful developers in the new wave of green energy, their portfolio being concentrated in the area of Moldova, a region with significant potential for new investments.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com