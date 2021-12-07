Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 08:11
Business

Two Romanian entrepreneurs develop wind farm portfolio of 650MW

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Smart Power Generation Beta, a company owned in equal shares by Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente, developed a portfolio of wind farms with a total installed capacity of 650MW, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of their portfolio is estimated at EUR 520 mln.

The company obtained last month the approval for connection to the power grid for a 48 MW wind project in Galaţi.

At current market prices, the park's value, when completed, could amount to over EUR 38 mln.

According to the data available on the Transelectrica website, the operator of the national energy transmission system, the investment would be completed by 2026.

The two entrepreneurs thus become some of the most powerful developers in the new wave of green energy, their portfolio being concentrated in the area of Moldova, a region with significant potential for new investments.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 08:11
Business

Two Romanian entrepreneurs develop wind farm portfolio of 650MW

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Smart Power Generation Beta, a company owned in equal shares by Manole Gheorghe and Vasile Domente, developed a portfolio of wind farms with a total installed capacity of 650MW, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The value of their portfolio is estimated at EUR 520 mln.

The company obtained last month the approval for connection to the power grid for a 48 MW wind project in Galaţi.

At current market prices, the park's value, when completed, could amount to over EUR 38 mln.

According to the data available on the Transelectrica website, the operator of the national energy transmission system, the investment would be completed by 2026.

The two entrepreneurs thus become some of the most powerful developers in the new wave of green energy, their portfolio being concentrated in the area of Moldova, a region with significant potential for new investments.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks