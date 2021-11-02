Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:37
RO labor minister announces pensions and child allowances will increase in January

02 November 2021
Romania's Government plans to increase pensions by at least 6% next year while child allowances will go up by 20% from January 1, 2022, the interim labor minister, Raluca Turcan, said on Monday, November 1.

"A realistic and sustainable budgetary effort for next year means an increase in allowances by 20% from January 1, so an overall increase in expenses of about RON 350 million per month, in addition to this year's expenditure.

Also, pensions will be indexed by at least 6 %, the intention being for this increase to be higher," Turcan stated according to Agerpres.

She mentioned that people need support to cope with the pressure of rising prices, but the Government must maintain the budget balance, investments and the prospect of economic growth, which represent the real basis for revenue growth.

She also explained that Romania currently spends about RON 133 bln (EUR 26.8 bln) per year on pensions, allowances, welfare benefits and unemployment benefits, and that this sum represents over 90% of the state's fiscal revenues, hinting that there's no room for higher growth in these expenses.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

