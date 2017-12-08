TUI TravelCenter/Eurolines expects EUR 100 mln turnover this year

TUI Travel Center / Eurolines, the largest Romanian travel agency network with more than 80 offices, will exceed EUR 100 million sales this year, up 30% over the previous year.

Exotic destinations such as Thailand, Maldives, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Sri Lanka recorded the biggest increase during this period. Prices have dropped compared to 7-8 years ago, while the purchasing power and the willingness of the Romanians to travel further have increased, reports local Wall-street.ro.

By comparison, internal destinations had the weakest evolution in 2017. An average package for a holiday in Romania amounted to EUR 320, compared to a EUR 300 all-inclusive holiday in Bulgaria.

The Eurolines group, which includes 22 companies and is owned by local investor Dragos Anastasiu, will record a EUR 150 million turnover this year, up 20% over 2016.

“It’s the best year I’ve ever had. The market is maturing,” Anastasiu said.

