Romanian investment fund’s travel agency wants Northern European tourists

Transylvania Hotels & Travel, owned by the local investment fund SIF Transilvania, wants to develop its incoming sector and bring foreign tourists to Romania from the Nordic, Baltic countries, as well as from Israel and Russia, the company’s general director Marius Zamfir said, reports local News.ro.

Romania has around 2,500 licensed travel agencies. However, only 30 specialize on incoming services.

Transylvania Hotels & Travel, which was founded in 2003, will provide ten circuits, including a circuit that promotes the myth of Dracula, Transylvania, gourmet themed circuits, the wine road, the Danube Delta, Moldavian monasteries and circuits in spa resorts.

The local spa sector has grown by 25% this year, said Zamfir.

The travel agency recorded a turnover of RON 24.9 million last year. It operates over 20,000 accommodation places in Romania.

