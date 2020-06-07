Romanian gas transport operator Transgaz needs working capital

Transgaz, the operator of the national natural gas transmission system, intends to borrow RON 300 million (over EUR 60 mln) for two years to finance the necessary working capital, according to an announcement published on the company's website, Ziarul Financiar reported.

As of Sunday, July 5, the intention hadn't been announced to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), where the company's shares are traded.

Transgaz has a capitalization of RON 3.4 bln (EUR 700 mln), and its shares are included in BVB's blue-chip index - BET.

Separately, on July 4, Transgaz suspended its deliveries to the Mintia power and heating plant - disrupting the warm water delivery to Deva municipality, due to a RON 16 mln (EUR 3.3 mln) overdue debt, according to Profit.ro. The company will resume gas supply on July 6, conditioned on the payment of the overdue debt.

(Photo source: Transgaz.ro)