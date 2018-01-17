Tragic death for first Romanian who went to the UK after working restrictions were lifted

Victor Spirescu, the Romanian who had become something of a celebrity back in early 2014 when he was the first to arrive to the UK after the working restrictions were lifted, has died in a car crash in the UK.

The collision happened close to his home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, in the morning of January 15. His heartbroken fiancée Suzana Mates told MailOnline she was “so lost” and “cannot believe he isn’t coming back”.

On January 1, 2014, the 30-year-old Victor Spirescu was the first to declare he’d arrived in Britain to take advantage of the lifting of work restrictions. He was greeted by the media and two British politicians at the airport that day, as everybody were expecting a “flood” of unemployed people. However, only two Romanian immigrants arrived on the first flight to the UK on January 1 to work, both already with jobs and one having already worked in Britain.

Spirescu was the one who stole the show, however, causing a media frenzy upon declaring that he’d arrived to work, make money and then go home. Since then, he managed to live the dream, as he worked as a car washer in the UK before setting up his own construction business.

His body will be brought back to Romania where he will be buried in Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]