RO Police: More than 2,500 serious road accidents this year

A total of 2,586 serious road accidents were recorded at a national level in the first seven months of the year, leaving 932 dead and 2,004 wounded, the Romanian Police said, quoted by Agerpres.

In 2019, the country saw 4,421 such accidents, resulting in 894 dying and 4,200 wounded. Last year, there were 3,637 serious accidents that left 812 people dead and 3,344 seriously injured.

The main causes of the accidents were inappropriate speed (106 accidents, 119 deaths, 38 wounded), jaywalking (75 accidents, 76 deaths, one injured), and pedestrians [walking] on roadways (58 accidents, 58 deaths), the Police said.

The Police also pointed to infrastructure and signaling deficiencies, including degraded or missing road signs, damaged roads, and improper signaling.

A project of the Interior Affairs Ministry (MAI) aimed at decreasing road accidents and deaths, presented by Hotnews.ro, envisages fines and a 120-day driving suspension for “aggressive behavior” in traffic, including wrong-way driving, using sound or light signals to unjustifiably force another driver to vacate the lane, or driving very close to another vehicle to intimidate its driver.

(Photo: Pixabay)

