Events

Traditional costumes and shirts from Romania's national heritage, on display in Madrid

13 March 2024

A special exhibition featuring almost 140 traditional costumes and shirts from Romania's national heritage is currently on show at the Museum of Arts and Popular Traditions in Madrid. According to the Romanian Embassy in Spain, 130 of them are classified in the Treasury and Fund categories.

Presented by the ASTRA National Museum Complex in Sibiu, in collaboration with the Museum of Arts and Popular Traditions in Madrid and the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid, the exhibition awaits visitors until June 24. Admission is free.

“We invite culture and tradition enthusiasts to discover the fascinating universe of Romanian shirts and traditional costumes and make a foray into the Transylvanian world of the first half of the 20th century, admiring the watercolors and photographs from the ASTRA Museum's Documentary Archive,” the Embassy said in a post on social media.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambasada Romaniei in Spania)

Positive Romania
Normal
irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ambasada Romaniei in Spania)

Positive Romania
Normal
 

1

