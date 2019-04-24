Turkish group goes ahead with EUR 40 mln Romanian starch plant

Turkey’s Tosmur Group is investing EUR 40 mln in building a starch plant in the southeast Romanian town of Medgidia, Ziarul Financiar reported. The investment, which will create 200 jobs, will benefit from RON 80 million (EUR 17 million) state aid.

“We are waiting for the building permit. We hope to be able to start building the plant in August, and the construction will be ready in one and a half years,” the director of Omnia Europe, which is controlled by Tosmur Group, told Ziarul Financiar.

The plant will cover an area of 10 hectares and will produce starch, fructose, and glucose as well as other products.

The new factory, Omnia Europe, will produce 60,000 tons of maltodextrin to meet the current and future demand for quality baby foods. The plant will also have a production capacity of 40,000 tons of crystalline fructose. It will also produce glucose, fructose syrups, corn starch, and dextrose monohydrate, Economica.net reported last December.

Tosmur Group has two starch plants in Turkey and is also active in other agricultural businesses.

