Token Financial Technologies continues to expand its customer portfolio in Romania and announces a partnership with SYNLAB Romania

The SYNLAB Group is the leading provider of medical diagnosis and clinical laboratory analysis services in Europe

As a result of this partnership, SYNLAB will enhance its payment systems by installing 74 OderoPOS devices across its network of over 60 locations

Furthermore, SYNLAB is introducing a convenient payment option for customers, allowing them to pay for their clinical analyses in interest-free installments.

Token Financial Technologies (TOKEN), the leading provider of digital payment solutions in Turkey, has expanded its client portfolio by adding SYNLAB Romania, a subsidiary of Europe's largest medical diagnostic group.

The partnership aims to deploy 74 OderoPOS devices across more than 60 SYNLAB facilities, to enhance both customer and employee experiences through streamlined payment procedures, rapid transaction processing, and a user-friendly interface. OderoPOS, equipped with an Android operating system, is a comprehensive solution for managing payments and sales. It incorporates advanced financial technologies, from efficient payment processing to inventory and sales management. As the exclusive digital payment solutions provider for SYNLAB Romania's centres, TOKEN will ensure that payments are secure and convenient. Additionally, SYNLAB is introducing a new payment option for its customers, allowing them to pay for medical services in interest-free instalments.

SYNLAB, a global network, operates in more than 30 countries spanning 4 continents, offering access to the most trusted and cutting-edge diagnostic services. In Europe alone, SYNLAB conducts over one million laboratory tests daily. In Romania, the network boasts a significant presence with 7 laboratories and more than 60 centres spread across the country.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SYNLAB Romania. We are committed to utilizing our technical innovations to enhance the card transaction process and to develop new, tailored solutions for an improved customer experience", says Dan Mașut, General Manager of Token Financial Technologies Romania.

"We decided to partner with Token Financial Technologies to overcome common challenges associated with a network of card transaction processing devices. In Token, we've found an engaged, meticulous, and proactive partner. Our goal with this partnership is to improve our clients' experience, particularly in terms of card payments for medical tests. Furthermore, we plan to continue our collaboration to introduce more of Token's innovative solutions," explained Andreea Oncioiu, CEO of SYNLAB Romania.

Romania marks the first expansion of TOKEN outside Turkey. The company entered the Romanian market at the beginning of the year and has so far invested approximately 7 million euros there.

About TOKEN Financial Technologies

Token Financial Technologies is part of the Koç Group, the largest private holding in Turkey, present in Romania since 2003 through its Arctic, Beko, Grundig, Ford and Otokar brands.

With a portfolio of over 800,000 users, Token Financial Technologies is the leader of the payment platform market in Turkey (with a market share of 54%), securely handling around 6 million transactions every day in this country.

Token Financial Technologies entered the Romanian market at the beginning of 2023 through the Odero brand. Token Financial Technologies introduces to the Romanian market the concept of a one-stop shop for integrated, secure, fast, and easy-to-use digital payment solutions suitable for any merchant.

For more details, please access www.tokeninc.com/en-us, www.odero.ro and www.koc.com.tr/en

*This is a Press release.