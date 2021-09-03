Tohani vineyard in Romania invites guests to be grape harvesters this fall

As the harvest season is ready to start at the Tohani vineyard in Romania, local wine producer Tohani announced that it would organize grape harvests for the general public on September 25 and October 2. The event is part of the company’s strategy to become a major player in the local wine tourism segment, where it has invested EUR 6 million.

“Vineyard harvesting is both an intense period for the Tohani team, but also a celebration. Therefore, we aim to make all those who love wine part of our story [...]. The harvesting experience is unique, as well as the taste of local wines, and we want more and more Romanians to live this experience,” said Virgil Mândru, CEO of Tohani Romania.

Those who want to try the grape-picking experience at the Tohani vineyard this fall have to pre-register here. For every five buckets collected, participants will receive a bottle of Tohani wine. The harvest day will end with a campfire, music, an authentic Romanian meal and wine to complete the harvesting experience in the vineyard at Moșia de la Tohani.

“We had many requests to participate in the grape harvest, and this year, with our expansion in the wine tourism area and increasing the accommodation capacity, we can enjoy together this special moment of the grape harvesting,” Virgil Mândru said.

Continuing the strategy of placing Feteasca Neagră, the best-selling red wine variety, in Romania, on the international wine map, Tohani Romania completed in 2021 the first part of a large investment project in wine tourism. So, as of June this year, the accommodation capacity within the Tohani complex has increased to 20 rooms, being able to accommodate up to 40 tourists. The total investment in the project dedicated to tourism amounted to EUR 5 million so far and will be followed by another project worth EUR 1 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tohani Romania)