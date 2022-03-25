Romania's tax authority ANAF froze the funds and economic resources of the three local subsidiaries of TMK Steel Holding United (Cyprus), controlled by Dmitri Pumpianski, a businessman on the list of the Russian oligarchs facing global sanctions.

By derogation, ANAF allowed the essential payments, namely those for continuing the company's commercial activity - more specifically, the payment of wages and other rights, payments to suppliers and credit institutions. Similar derogation measures have been adopted in some other EU Member States, ANAF explained, Profit.ro reported.

TMK group owns in Romania the pipe manufacturer TMK Artrom Slatina, with over 1,400 employees in 2020, and the steel producer TMK from Resita, with more than 740 workers.

In March, the Council of the European Union added 146 members of the Federation Council (Russian Senate) and 14 businessmen to its sanctions list. Among them are Dmitry Pumpianski, Chairman of the Board of the PJSC Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK), and members of his family.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TMK Artrom)