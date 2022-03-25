Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 08:04
Business

Romania allows pipe maker TMK Artrom, controlled by Russian owner, to continue operations

25 March 2022
Romania's tax authority ANAF froze the funds and economic resources of the three local subsidiaries of TMK Steel Holding United (Cyprus), controlled by Dmitri Pumpianski, a businessman on the list of the Russian oligarchs facing global sanctions.

By derogation, ANAF allowed the essential payments, namely those for continuing the company's commercial activity - more specifically, the payment of wages and other rights, payments to suppliers and credit institutions. Similar derogation measures have been adopted in some other EU Member States, ANAF explained, Profit.ro reported.

TMK group owns in Romania the pipe manufacturer TMK Artrom Slatina, with over 1,400 employees in 2020, and the steel producer TMK from Resita, with more than 740 workers.

In March, the Council of the European Union added 146 members of the Federation Council (Russian Senate) and 14 businessmen to its sanctions list. Among them are Dmitry Pumpianski, Chairman of the Board of the PJSC Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK), and members of his family.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TMK Artrom)

