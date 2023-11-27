Timișoara exhibition shows how young artists imagine the future

This is not my youthopia, an exhibition gathering the works of six young artists in Timișoara, opens next week at Ștefania Palace in the city that is this year one of the holders of the European Capital of Culture title.

The artists included in the show were selected following an open call. They are Alexandra Costea, Anca Șișu, Andreea Ioniță, Dorian Boloca, Ioana Bartha and Sorin Valea. They worked with curators from the Excellence Center in the Study of Image in Bucharest to develop their projects on the concept of the post-digital and the theme of Youthopia. The curators are Alexandra Buiga, Andra Merfu, Eliza Pătrașcu, Iulia Kycyku, Mihai Milea and Miruna Barcan.

The local artists also worked with international artists and curators Annick Bureaud (France), Ruth Anderwald and Leonhard Grond (Austria), Claudia Schnugg (Austria), Dasha Ilina (France/ Russia), Jan Świerkowski (Portugal/Poland), Andrei Tudose and Sabina Suru (Romania).

This is not my youthopia ends the mentorship program Post-Digital Intersections, developed by Asociația Marginal at the intersection between art, science and technology. The program also provided research support, in addition to support for artistic production, for 12 young Romanians selected through an open call.

“The young participants in the program surprised us with works that speak rather of the surrounding world and particularly about loss, in various forms – from the disappearance of the places around them (childhood homes, neighborhood stores or even the natural environment) to the loss of the people dear to them or of their own identity in the context of the digital world taking over more and more of our lives,” Andrei Tudose, one of the coordinators of the mentorship program, explained.

The show is open between December 5 and December 15 (closed on December 11). Entrance is free.

(Photo: Intersecting Realities -Tudor Popa, courtesy of Asociația Culturală Marginal)

