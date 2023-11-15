The West University in Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, is set to host a conference from the series “Nobel at UVT,” held by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad.

Nadia Murad is the first woman to expose the atrocities of the Islamic State. In September 2016, she was appointed the first UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.

In 2018, Nadia Murad received the Nobel Peace Prize, after being nominated for the same distinction in 2016. She is currently a human rights activist and advocate for survivors of genocide and sexual violence.

Nadia Murad's organization, Nadia's Initiative, is actively working to convince governments and other organizations to invest in the sustainable reconstruction of the Yazidi homeland.

"Nadia Murad had an unprecedented and tumultuous journey. The quiet life of the young Nadia was brutally interrupted in 2014, when the Islamic State attacked her homeland intending to ethnically cleanse Iraq of Yazidis. Like other minority groups, Yazidis have borne the weight of historical persecution over the years, and women have suffered greatly as they have been and continue to be victims of sexual violence. With the occasion of her presence at the West University of Timișoara, we want students and the academic community to deepen the meaning of the word humanity," said UVT rector Marilen Gabriel Pirtea.

The conference, held under the name “Personal Journeys, Audacious Actions, and Global Impact” will take place on November 23, at 6:00 PM, in the Aula Magna “Ioan Curea” of the University. The event will be attended by the rector of West University, Marilen Gabriel Pirtea, officials, faculty and students, researchers, and other guests.

Nadia Murad will be awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa by UVT on the same day.

(Photo source: the university)