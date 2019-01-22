Western Romania city hosts Museum of Illusions

A Museum of Illusions is open in Timișoara, in western Romania, between January 18 and January 31, at Casa Tineretului (Youth’s House).

The exhibition covers various optical illusions, 24 large-size distorting mirrors, a Van De Graaff generator and theremin, a musical instrument that can controlled without physical contact by the performer.

The visitors will be able to see over 100 items in the exhibition and learn more on them from a storyteller, offering more details and live demonstrations.

The museum can be visited between 9:00 and 19:00. A visit to the exhibition takes 60 minutes and costs RON 16 (EUR 3.4)

(Photo: Muzeul Iluziilor Timisoara Facebook Page)

