2023 European Capital of Culture: Timisoara announces over 130 events for opening weekend

Timisoara has prepared more than 130 events for the February 17-19 weekend, when it will officially launch its tenure as a European Capital of Culture. In total, the city in western Romania plans to host more than 1,000 events this year.

The program of the opening weekend includes various exhibitions, concerts, community events, and performances.

"In a few days, we are starting a strategic year for Timisoara and for Romania, in which we have a historic chance to change perceptions and demolish prejudices. Let's use the European story of Timisoara to create a new European destiny for Romania and reposition ourselves as a city on the map of Europe," mayor Dominic Fritz said.

"It is only the first of the important moments that will mark 2023, a year that will go down in the city's history. Dozens of ambassadors, European commissioners, national and international officials will join us to celebrate the title of European Capital of Culture," he added.

The Timisoara 2023 Opening Gala Ceremony will take place at the Palace of Culture on February 17, starting at 17:00, News.ro reported. Officials will address the audience during the event, while pianists Andrei Irimia and Joep Beving will hold two concerts.

Events will also be held throughout Timisoara, including Unirii and Victoriei squares, Victoria Cinema, museums, universities, and more. The program includes performances by Jay-Jay Johanson, Fritz Kalkbrenner, or Taraf de Caliu. Also, the You Are Another Me - A Cathedral of the Body project by Adina Pintilie will be presented for the first time in Romania, at the Kunsthalle Bega, during the official opening weekend.

The complete program of the February 17-19 weekend is available here.

(Photo source: Conceptw/Dreamstime.com)