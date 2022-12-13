Film screenings, a candlelight vigil, laying of wreaths, rock concerts, and the sound of public alarm sirens will be used to commemorate heroes of the 1989 Revolution in the city that started it, Timişoara.

Timişoara City Hall and the associations of revolutionaries in the city have prepared a program dedicated to the heroes of the Revolution, 33 years after the events of December 1989. Back then, through the sacrifice of those who gave their lives, Timişoara became the first city free from communism.

On December 17, 1989, Romania’s communist regime sent the military to quell Timişoara’s anti-communist protests. Communist minister of defense Vasile Milea gave soldiers the order to open fire on the protesters, while tanks were sent to defend Party offices, according to testimonies collected by Digi24. The repression continued on December 18 as well. 43 people among those who died were secretly cremated, their ashes thrown away.

Protests continued, and on December 20, Timişoara became the first free Romanian city. Days later, protests spread across Romania, and on December 25, Nicolae and Elena Ceaușescu were executed.

This year’s commemoration of the events in Timişoara begins on December 14 with the “Gold flat” exposition at the Revolution Memorial, according to News.ro.

Short films about the Revolution are to be projected on December 15-16 in high schools around the city. A concert titled “Folk for the Revolution” will also take place on December 16, while film projections will continue in several locations. A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 PM in Timişoara’s Victory Square the same day. Religious ceremonies and the laying of wreaths will take place the next day.

Events continue until December 20, including video messages from Romanian personalities like Ana Blandiana, Victor Rebengiuc, Florin Călinescu, and Amalia Enache.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Cornel Putan)