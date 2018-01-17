Timisoara airport sees 40% increase in passenger traffic

Passenger traffic on the Timisoara International Airport increased by 40% in 2017 versus the previous year, reaching over 1.6 million people.

The most popular routes were those to Bucharest, London, Munich, Milan and Brussels. About a quarter of the passengers flew on domestic routes as Timisoara has air connections to Bucharest. Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Constanta.

Airlines operating from Timisoara opened new routes last year, linking the city to Tel Aviv and Frankfurt, as well as Constanta and Palma de Mallorca, during the holiday season.

The number of aircraft landings and take offs went up by 25% last year, to 18,000.

In 2018, the airport’s management aims to reach two million passengers.

