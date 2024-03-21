Timişoara airport plans EUR 300 mln intermodal cargo transport hub

The management of Traian Vuia Airport in Timişoara, western Romania, has discussions with different possible partners in a EUR 300 million project for an intermodal cargo hub that would be developed on a 64-hectare plot of land south of the airport, Ziarul Financiar announced.

Although the partner for this project has not yet been established, the airport’s management has already carried out a concept study, for which it also called on Japanese consultants.

The most advanced discussions are carried out with companies from the United Arab Emirates, airport’s manager Daniel Stamatovici said in a conference organized by Ziarul Financiar.

“We have had discussions with both CTPark and VGP, but I think the most advanced discussions are with the potential partners from the United Arab Emirates, AD Ports, and DP World," he said.

The motorway passes 1.5km north of the airport, and an unloading is already planned, which also serves as a connection to the city belt, he explained. Also, the railway that will connect the airport to the railway network is subject to a tender.

(Photo source: Peter Lovas/Dreamstime.com)