Timesheets to track employees become mandatory in Romania

Employers are obliged to keep timesheets to track their employees from August, according to an amendment to the Labor Code, which has already entered into force, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The timesheet has to include the employee’s arrival and departure time. The measure is difficult to apply for employees who work remotely.

The amendments don’t take into account the realities of the business environment and the flexibility of working relations, said Madalina Racovitan, KPMG tax partner. The amendment increases bureaucracy instead of encouraging flexibility, she added.

Employers will need to invest in check-in and check-out systems or electronic timesheets.

