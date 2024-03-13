TikTok brings rewards program in Romania, allowing creators of effects to earn money

Chinese social media app TikTok, popular globally due to its short video format, recently announced that the Effect Creator Rewards program is now available in Romania as well. Through it, creators of popular effects can earn money.

The program was recently expanded to 33 new countries in total, Romania being one of them.

It allows content creators to earn money from the augmented reality effects they create if they prove to be popular enough. The expansion was also accompanied by a lowering of the thresholds into the program, which should make it easier for more people to earn money from the augmented reality effects they create.

To start generating money, a certain effect must be used in at least 100,000 videos within a 90-day period, according to G4Media. When the program was initially launched, the threshold was 500,000 videos in 90 days, later reduced to 200,000.

Another change is that payment is now based only on public clips that use the effects, not private ones as before. Payment is also no longer based on a fixed percentage but will transition to an RPM (revenue per mile) model, the same that YouTube uses.

TikTok says that some creators have earned up to USD 14,000 for a single effect so far, respectively USD 50,000 per month.

TikTok is increasingly popular in Romania, according to data from the 2024 digital report conducted by DataReportal. The number of Romanian users on TikTok, 8.97 million, is close to surpassing the number of users on Facebook, 9.05 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photo Prykhodov | Dreamstime.com)