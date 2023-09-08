Transilvania Film Festival returns to Oradea

Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) will return to Oradea for its sixth edition this fall. The program includes a wide selection of premieres, award-winning productions, previews of Romanian and Hungarian films, documentaries and special guests, masterclasses with renowned directors and actors, screenings and media workshops for children, and a series of cine-concerts.

TIFF Oradea will officially open its doors at the State Theater on September 29 with the national preview screening of Mon Crime/The Crime is Mine, directed by François Ozon. Spectators present at the Opening Gala will be greeted by the music of Espressione, which, inspired by the atmosphere of the opening film, will make a musical introduction to Interwar Paris. Tickets for the event are available online here.

Among the previews already confirmed is Libertate/Freedom, the new film by director Tudor Giurgiu inspired by real events that happened during the 1989 Revolution, which was part of the Sarajevo Festival selection and won the audience award for the best Romanian film at TIFF.22. The film’s team will attend the screening and a Q&A.

Tár, directed by Todd Field, Andrei Tănase’s Tigru/Day of the Tiger, Încă două lozuri/Another Lottery Ticket by Paul Negoescu, and Cătălin Saizescu’s Visul/The Dream are also part of the lineup.

The Manasse cine-concert is also one of the events confirmed for this edition. In fact, such shows will be held every evening, offering an unforgettable musical and cinematic experience for fans of both music and film.

The complete program of the festival will be available soon here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)